Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 8.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price was up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.54 and last traded at $120.13. Approximately 10,796,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 8,586,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.44.

The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.72.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,324,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 116,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 80.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

