Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CAO Arthur G. Giterman Sells 2,472 Shares

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,064.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. 10,418,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,080. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,333,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

