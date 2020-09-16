Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Billion Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,777,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,875 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Alibaba Group worth $1,246,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.92. 401,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,448,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $299.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

