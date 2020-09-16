Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Billion Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,340,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,360 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,157,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,539,000 after purchasing an additional 152,727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 514.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 91,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.69. The company had a trading volume of 211,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,898. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

