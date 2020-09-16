Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306,788 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 441,425 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Adobe worth $1,439,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.28. 212,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.86.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,383 shares of company stock worth $39,265,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

