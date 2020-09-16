Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 47.4% in August

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NQP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,085. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 26.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 356,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 75,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

