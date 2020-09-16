Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 47.4% in August

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE NQP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,085. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
