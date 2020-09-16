NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total value of $8,479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,043,837.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total value of $4,790,878.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,249,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.97.

NVIDIA stock traded down $19.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,909,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,161,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $478.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $308.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

