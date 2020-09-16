Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading 9.2% Higher

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares traded up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.68. 1,364,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,272,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $224.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

