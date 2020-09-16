OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Shares Up 15.2%

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s share price shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.93. 302,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 289,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONCS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 2,398,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,796,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.51% of OncoSec Medical worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.