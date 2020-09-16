OneLedger (OLT) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $146,740.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinEx and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.28 or 0.04281551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034775 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,367,808 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Kucoin, UEX, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.