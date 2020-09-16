O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $454.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $456.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock traded down $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.92. 17,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,619. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. AXA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.