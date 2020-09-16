OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Up 7.4%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16. 3,988,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 4,504,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $225.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.04.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,632,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after buying an additional 2,140,107 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,221,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 382,763 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 659.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 125,214 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

