Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Trading 5.5% Higher

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.68. 1,139,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,964,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.04.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc acquired 823,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $1,004,114.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,114.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 675,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 238,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

