OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) to Issue $0.08 Interim Dividend

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.
OZ Minerals Company Profile
