OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) to Issue $0.08 Interim Dividend

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.