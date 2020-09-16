Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 6,316,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 2,145,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,665,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,891.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,258,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,834 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $7,650,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,796,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 984,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

