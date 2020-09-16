Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stake Boosted by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 111.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

