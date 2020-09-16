Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Up 46.8% in August

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,718 shares in the company, valued at $213,070.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $196,282.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 230,000 shares of company stock worth $374,900 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 102.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

PHX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $15.29.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 189.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

