Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 590,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 534,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

