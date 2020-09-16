Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,857.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,609 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $264,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 113.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 546,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 130.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,289.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,469,508 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.33. The stock had a trading volume of 707,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

