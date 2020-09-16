Patron (PAT) Market Cap Hits $482,314.05

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Patron has a market capitalization of $482,314.05 and approximately $8,685.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Hotbit and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00045545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00251006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.01483241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00187922 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDAX, YoBit, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.