Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,525 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Paypal worth $130,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,409 shares of company stock worth $17,582,995. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Paypal stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.44. The company had a trading volume of 302,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.32. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

