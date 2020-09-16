PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,374,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PepsiCo worth $710,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,264. The stock has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

