PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,761 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $112,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.62. 4,079,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.