Phantasma (SOUL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $220,453.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Phantasma has a market cap of $5.48 million and $220,453.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00045317 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,878.56 or 1.00536129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000410 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00171484 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002890 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

