Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 151,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 37,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $62.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium makes up about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

