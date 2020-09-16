Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $493,754.04 and $31,405.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000922 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000107 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,113,605,115 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.