Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Up 12.6%

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.88. 105,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 356,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

