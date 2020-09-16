PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $560.17 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 567,574 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Exxon Mobil worth $560,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,483,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,506,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

