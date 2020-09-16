PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $701.89 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,076,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $701,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,033. The firm has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

