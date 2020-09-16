PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 13,715 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $377,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.23. 1,467,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.