PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 44,702 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 44,702 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Walt Disney worth $311,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.37.

DIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.24. 7,279,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,052,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.