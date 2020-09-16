PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 69,743 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,276,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69,743 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $604,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.37. 2,544,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,770. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $223.64. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.11.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.80.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

