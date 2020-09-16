POA (POA) Reaches One Day Volume of $266,334.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, POA has traded down 7% against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $266,334.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX.

POA Coin Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 279,480,663 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

