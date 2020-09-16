Privatix (PRIX) Market Cap Reaches $60,949.09

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Privatix has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Privatix token can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $60,949.09 and approximately $6,688.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.16 or 0.04331124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034974 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix (PRIX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

