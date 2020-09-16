ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 963,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 442,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 453,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $762.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.28. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

