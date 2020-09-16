Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.74). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($5.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.87) to ($3.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($6.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($5.28). The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progenity in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Progenity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth about $58,869,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth about $1,989,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 41,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,611. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94. Progenity has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

