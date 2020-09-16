ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 8.4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.38. 5,557,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,628,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,212,192.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 287,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 184,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 103,142 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

