ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Down 5.2%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.81. 1,761,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,817,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.