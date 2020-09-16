Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Trading 5.2% Higher

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.34 and last traded at $156.58. 203,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 277,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 505.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,380,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 123,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

