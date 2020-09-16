Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Trading 5.2% Higher

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.34 and last traded at $156.58. 203,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 277,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.84.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.84.
In other Proto Labs news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 505.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,380,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 123,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.
About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
