Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Up 47.4% in August

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,320. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,671.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

