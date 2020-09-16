QLC Chain Market Cap Hits $4.36 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $171,422.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00255228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00098392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.01489900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00192423 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Coinnest, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

