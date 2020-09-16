Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) Shares Up 9.3%

Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s share price shot up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.69. 1,391,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,240,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLGN. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Qualigen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualigen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $98.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.43.

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Qualigen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

