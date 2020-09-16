Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $116,025.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $116,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,390 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $118,344.90.

On Tuesday, August 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $123,480.00.

On Friday, August 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $128,520.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,230 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $104,199.80.

On Tuesday, July 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,636 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $84,009.32.

On Thursday, July 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $125,730.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $135,350.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,840.00.

Shares of QTRX stock remained flat at $$33.20 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 123,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,890. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix Corp has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $944.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quanterix by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Quanterix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

