Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.52 and last traded at $33.37. 144,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 193,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $944.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $83,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,952. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Quanterix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quanterix by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 45,090 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Quanterix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.