Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Up 11.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s stock price was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $6.90 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 12,976,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,392,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QRTEA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

