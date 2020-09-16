Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Short Interest Update

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 306,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,778. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 117.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.