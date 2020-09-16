Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 82,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 303,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 43.99% and a negative return on equity of 144.99%.
About Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.
