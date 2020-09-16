Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.25. 267,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 446,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a market cap of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 105.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 64.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth $61,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

