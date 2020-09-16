Redde PLC (LON:REDD) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.80

Redde PLC (LON:REDD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Redde’s previous dividend of $6.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:REDD traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 228 ($2.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,562,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,289. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.86. Redde has a one year low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The firm has a market cap of $303.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Redde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 317 ($4.14) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redde in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Redde plc provides a package of motor claims accident management, incident management, fleet management, and legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers vehicle replacement, repair management, claims-handling assistance, and legal and other bespoke services. It also provides personal injury services, including motor accident, criminal injury, and medical negligence, as well as specialist serious injury services.

