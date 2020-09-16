Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $116.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,771,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,887. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

